Anderson Co. commissioners approve land for new animal shelter

CLINTON - Anderson County commissioners approved allocating at least three acres of land to a new county animal shelter during their meeting Tuesday night.

Currently, a facility does not exist for stray or lost animals in Anderson County. People go to adjacent regions such as Oak Ridge and Kingsport to drop off or rescue animals.

Groups from Clinton High School and B.A.R.K. (Bettering Animal Rescue in the Knoxville Area) all showed up in their support for a new animal shelter.

"We have to look at this ... We have $33,000 to start on capital improvements," said former Anderson County Commissioner Robin Biloski.

Some commissioners were in favor of having 10 acres of land delegated to the new facility for 40 dog kennels, a dog park, additional space for larger animals like horses, goats and pigs and a parking area.

Other commissioners were in favor of delegating three acres for all that is necessary to keep and maintain an animal shelter.

Officer Porter with Anderson County Animal Control provided more information on how animal control deals with what animals they receive, how many animals are taken in each year, how many are euthanized and the current capacity of the animal control facility.

"More information was given to us tonight," Anderson County Commissioner Tracy Wandell said. "We were able to talk to the officer for animal control, Mr. Porter, and he was able to share information I was interested in, my constituents were interested in, on our first shelter."

Commissioners debated for two hours on what would be done with the land.

"We're going to have to have a larger facility," Anderson County Commissioner Chuck Fritts said. "If we have a larger facility and make it more publicly accessible, then maybe we'd start getting more volunteer help, like students from the high school or with the B.A.R.K. club."

The commission approved giving at least three acres of land to the new animal shelter, but is asking the Anderson County Conservation Board to decide how much land to designate.

