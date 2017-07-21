Anderson County DAG takes on opioid epidemic

Federal officials are trying to stem the opioid overdose epidemic with vareity of initatives. (Photo: Getty Images)

ANDERSON COUNTY - The Anderson County District Attorney General is investigating the option of bring suit against opioid prescription medication manufacturers.

Dave Clark, District Attorney General of Anderson County, posted to Facebook Thursday about the issue.

"This issue is legally complex and there are a number of different approaches. This effort has been underway for sometime," the post said.

According to Clark, other suits have been filed alleging the manufacturers lied about the effectiveness of the medicines and told doctors they weren't addictive.

"I have advised our local governments that I will be meeting with the Tennessee Attorney General to discuss possible cooperation later this month and soon thereafter will advise them of whether and/or which approach may be used to sue these pharmaceutical companies," Clark said on Facebook.

According to the National Institute for Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a powerful prescription opioid typically given to patients to treat severe pain after surgery.

The drug is typically administered and regulated through time-release methods, so the difference between a therapeutic dose and a deadly dose when taken directly through injections is extremely small.

