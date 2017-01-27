Anderson Co. Schools closed through Tuesday due to illness

School children raise their hands in a classroom. (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

ANDERSON COUNTY - Anderson County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to widespread illness among students and teachers.

Assistant Director of Schools Greg Deal told WBIR 10News the district had about 800 students out of school due to illness Thursday, which is about 12 percent of their student population.

A couple of the district's schools have also had a lot of teachers out due to illness, and they have had difficulty securing enough substitute teachers to fill each classroom.

Deal said most of the illness has been stomach-like virus, reports of people with flu-like symptoms and upper respiratory issues.

Administrators thought a long, extended weekend would keep kids from coming together in large groups and spreading the illness around even more, Deal said.

The district plans to bring in custodial staff on Monday to sanitize the schools. They will focus on wiping down desks, door knobs and other surfaces.

(© 2017 WBIR)