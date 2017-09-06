ANDERSON COUNTY - The Anderson County Sheriff's Department has asked the public to help located a runaway 16-year-old.

Kendrick Jordan Gabriel Cranmore, 16, was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, camouflage hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots. Cranmore is 5'10', 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A white 2004 Toyota Tacoma was found early Wednesday morning on Orr Road in Monroe County near Loudon. Investigators said it was taken from his mother's home. Cranmore is believed to be in Monroe, Loudon, or Anderson County.

If you or anyone you know have any details on where Cranmore could be, please contact Investigator Rodney Minor at 865-457-6255, extension 144, or the Sheriff's Communications Center at 865-457-2414.

© 2017 WBIR.COM