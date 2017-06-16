Animal shelter hosts adoption event ahead of closure

A Newport animal shelter could be closing in the beginning of July. (Photo: WBIR)

The Newport Animal Shelter will host an adoption event this weekend as it pushes to clear its cages ahead of closing.

The shelter will host the kitten adopt-a-thon on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Each family will be limited to one cat or kitten.

It comes just two weeks before the shelter will close its doors permanently on July 1. The shelter is being evicted because of a disagreement between the building's owners and the city.

Now employees are racing to find homes for its remaining animals. As of May 18, it was still caring for 100 animals. The shelter's director told WBIR that any animals not adopted or rescued will have to be euthanized.

If the shelter is forced to close, the human society says it plans to refurbish the property and open it back up as an independent shelter in the next few months.

