Anne Frank's step-sister to speak in Knoxville

Organizers announce Holocaust survivor and author Eva Schloss's upcoming visit to Knoxville during a press conference at the Knoxville Museum of Art on Jan. 19, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss will speak in Knoxville next month to share her life story of survival.

Schloss is an author and the step-sister of Anne Frank. She went into hiding in Holland during World War II, and has spent her life since then educating others about the Holocaust.

Her speaking event is in conjunction with an installation at the Knoxville Museum of Art featuring paintings done by her father and brother, Heinz and Erich Geiringer, while they were in hiding during the Holocaust.

The paintings are on loan from the Dutch Resistance Museum in Amsterdam.

Organizers of the event say it is important to keep her memories alive.

"This is a story that has past present and future. This is not only a history story, this is a story that has relevance in this time and moving forward into the future," said Deborah Oleshansky, of the Knoxville Jewish Alliance.

Schloss will be traveling from London to Knoxville to speak at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. The following day, she will speak to 2,500 students from schools across the area.





(© 2017 WBIR)