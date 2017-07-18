Searching for answers in DNA: Using your genetic health history

Kara McFarland knew from a very young age she was adopted. It was never a secret. But all these years later she still knows very little about her biological family.

"There are some unanswered questions as you get older and your body starts to play tricks on you," said Kara. "You wonder, 'Where do I come from. What’s my background?'"

Kara turned to technology to get some answers. She used the genetic testing kit "23andMe." It’s one of many for sale online and can be taken at home. She collected a saliva sample, sent it off the in mail and a month lager the results were in her computer inbox.

“It’s exactly what I thought it would be. It says I’m 30 percent British and Irish,” said Kara, who is WBIR's Marketing Director.

Now armed with this new information, Kara wondered about its accuracy so we took her questions to an expert.

Dr. Bruce McKee is a professor in the University of Tennessee’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He says this type of genetic testing is called microarray technology and is reliable and validated.

Here’s how it works: Scientists extract DNA from cells in the submitted saliva sample. It’s then processed on a genotyping chip that reads hundreds of thousands of variants in your genes.

"They use databases that will give them a pretty good estimate of where your ancestors were about 500 years ago,“ said McKee. “In the last 500 years there has been a lot of mixing. Before that people didn’t move very far in their lifetime so you could pin down populations that had certain variants.”

Kara went a step further and had her genetic health history tested. It revealed a variant that puts her at of risk of developing late onset Alzheimer’s disease.

McKee says that information could be of value for people like Kara who don’t know much about their family background. But he adds, you need to be prepared for the information your genes hold.

McKee recommends anyone who has questions or concerns about their result to make sure the results are correct.

“I’m a scientist. If I get a surprising result in the lab, the first thing I do is repeat the experiment,” said McKee.

He also recommends consulting with a genetic expert to help you connect the DNA dots and put the information in context.

“Things that you might learn from one of these tests like "23andMe" and other companies could surprise you. It’s not unusual to be surprised,“ said McKee. “Are you prepared for those kinds of surprises?”

Kara says she was prepared and now has a clearer picture of her ancestral story.

“We have the opportunity now more than ever before to take our health and our own ancestry into our own hands to apply that to the best possible life we can live," she said.

In April, the FDA allowed for marketing of "23andMe" for 10 diseases and conditions. But officials add, it’s important that people understand any genetic risk is just one piece of the bigger puzzle. It does not mean they will or won’t ultimately develop a disease.

