Appalachian Unsolved: 71-year-old veteran attacked days before Christmas

Donald Lawton Courtesy Lawton Family

SEVIER COUNTY - It was just days before Christmas that a trip for presents turned deadly.



71-year-old Donald Lawton stopped to shop at the Great Smoky Mountains Craft Fair and Flea Market on Dec. 20, 2015.

The Vietnam veteran lived alone since his wife passed, and struggled with his health, causing him to carry an oxygen tank.

"He was a very giving person. And to have something like this to happen, a cowardly act, that’s the best thing I can say. It really is,” said John Lawton, Donald's brother.

For John Lawton, it’s difficult to understand how something so horrible could happen to his big brother.

"He would pretty much give you the shirt off his back, he wasn't selfish,” John Lawton said.

Inside the market on that December day, deputies say Lawton was first approached by a couple looking for a hand out.

The generous act would make him a target moments later.

“Here you have a gentleman that's out Christmas shopping minding his own business, by all accounts a good citizen, he was just viciously attacked, it’s just sad,” said Sevier County Detective Sam Hinson.

As Lawton left the store and headed to his car, witnesses say he was stopped again by the same couple in the parking lot.

“At some point there’s as scuff, and he is hit in the head with a baseball bat. We think he collapsed,” Hinson said. “They are leaving in their vehicle and struck him in the parking lot, knocking him to the ground.”

"He was definitely a fighter,” John Lawton said of his brother. “He might only be able to run 10 or 15 feet with the oxygen tank on, but his heart was in it to get the people.”

Before deputies arrived, the car was gone. Nearby Interstate 40 could have been an easy exit point.

Lawton was in critical condition. He spent weeks in the hospital in a coma. Before Hinson and his team could interview him, Donald Lawton died.

"It’s infuriating that someone would be that callous and uncaring to attack somebody who is clearly not capable of defending himself,” Hinson said. “It’s a very difficult case to work.”

With the help of surveillance video and witness details, investigators pieced together a sketch of the female suspect.

Sevier County Sheriff's Department sketch of female suspect (Photo: Ackerson, Leslie)

“She looks bleach blonde white hair, she looks late 40s, early 50s,” said Hinson.

It’s now been more than a year and Hinson is highlighting this information once again so this cold case will be solved before it gets any colder.



“As more time passes the more difficult it becomes to have a successful resolution to that case,” Hinson said.

Lawton’s family also hope the answers will come soon.

"Not just for my brother’s sake but the other public out there — these people are cowards, vultures, they prey on innocent people,” said John Lawton.



For now, he reflects on the positive memories of the friend, veteran and brother he misses dearly.

"He loved his wife. That was a real big thing, a lot of the things I looked back, why or how he did it was because he loved his wife," John Lawton said.

Investigators have this information about the suspect’s vehicle:

-Ford Contour

-Mercury Mystique

-Green

-Heavy damage to the driver’s side door



If you have any information about this cold case, you are asked to call Detective Sam Hinson at 865-868-1751.

