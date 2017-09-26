Archery elk hunt set for this weekend

TENNESSEE - Elk archery season opens up this weekend.

The archery-only hunt runs from Sept. 30 until Oct. 6. Seven hunters from across the state, including one from Knoxville and one from Maryville, were selected to participate.

All hunt permits are valid on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area and can also be used on private lands with landowner permission within the Elk Restoration Zone in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan and Scott counties, according to the TWRA.

Tennessee Wildlife officials have been managing elk hunts since 2009.

