Are you better off today than 8 years ago?

Are you better off today than 8 yaers ago

KNOXVILLE - As a new presidency begins, many are drawn to reflect on the one that's just ended.

One popular question that comes up every presidential election — are you better off today than you were 8 years ago?

We took this question to Market Square to learn what people in Knoxville thought.

"I believe I'm better off today than 8 years ago,” said one man. “For one, I accepted Christ in my life.”

Ten yes’s and 1 no, plus an undecided made up the votes.

"I’m better off because I’m a 20-year veteran of the Navy, and contrary to popular perception VA problems have gotten a lot better,” said another man. “They are nowhere where they need to be but they are better.”

For many, eight years brought an improvement in their quality of life, from financial security to spending more time with family.

“I’ve been able to go back to school, get a doctorate in law, a degree in quantum physics,” said one man.

It’s a question that did garner a few political opinions.

"I've seen a lot of opportunities created by the previous administration who are self-employed or musicians, by the ACA so they can have insurance,” said one man.

Some were thankful for the changes under former President Barack Obama and now anxious for the future.

"I think it was interesting to hear after Trump was officially elected, the number of women calling hotlines went up drastically, women in general, LGBT people are a lot more scared now,” said one woman.

When it came down to it, the majority of responses had mostly nothing to do with who sat in the White House, but the changes people themselves made.

"It takes YOU to get up and improve things," was one response.

The state of Tennessee has seen some big changes in the last 8 years.

For example, more people are working with unemployment down from 5.3% in Knox County to 4.4%.

Personal income has seen a rise of close to $3,000.

More students are graduating high school with that number up over 10%, and those seeking a post-secondary education went from 55.4% to 69.9%

State leaders say they think many of these positive numbers reflect what's been accomplished overall in the state.

"We really have been working hard to grow businesses, to grow jobs, the governor has really with the help of the TN general assembly to put an emphasis on education,” said Becky Duncan Massey, Knox County Senator.

