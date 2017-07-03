Area schools use total solar eclipse as learning opportunity

Total eclipse of the sun. Image via NASA. (Photo: Custom)

On Aug. 21, 2017, the moon will pass between the earth and the sun during the total solar eclipse. It will transform afternoon skies to night. It'll be the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse since 1918.

State capitols in the path of the total solar eclipse: Salem, Ore.; Lincoln, Neb.; Jefferson City, Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Columbia, S.C. The optimal viewing time is given for each. (Map source: Deborah Riddle, CICS-NC and NOAA NCEI) (Photo: Custom)

The small-town of Sweetwater, Tenn., will have one of the best views. The event is expected to draw thousands to the area and the town is planning an eclipse festival for the big day, including vendors, music and even some moon-walking lessons.

USPS will commemorate the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse by issuing a first-of-its-kind stamp using thermochromic ink that changes when you touch it, transforming from an image of the sun in eclipse into an image of the moon from the heat of a finger (Photo: US Postal Service, Custom)

10News has reached out to the school districts in our area to find out how they will cover the historic event.

Alcoa City

Students will not be in session that day because they have a Professional Development Day.

Anderson County

There are no district events planned. School leaders have asked if their science teachers are planning anything but we have not been notified on the final answer yet.

Athens City

There will be several things planned for the day of Eclipse but right now it's still in planning stages and nothing has been set in stone.

Blount County

Eclipse activities are in the planning stages. The district said they plan to adjust their hours to extend the school day so they can have lessons around the eclipse.

Campbell County

The district is working out safety issues with their science teachers. Lesson plans will be worked on during the first week of August.

Claiborne County

Plans will be made during the teacher in-service day on July 11.

Clinton City

Plans can be expected towards the end of the summer.

Cocke County

Lesson plans will be made teacher-by-teacher.

Etowah City

Students will be going to the depot to view and participate with the activities.

Grainger County

The eclipse will likely be incorporated into their curriculum somehow.

Greene County

No plans at this time. An update is expected the beginning of August.

Greeneville City

Principals are still deciding on what they may or may not want their students to do. Hal Henard Elementary has planned an entire day of Eclipse activities, including using Starlab, visuals, glasses, and all sorts of STEM activities.

A pair of glasses made for viewing the eclipse. A proper pair should meet CE certified standards as well as ISO 12312-2 requriements. Sunglasses are NOT a safe substitute. (Photo: Custom)

Hamblen County

None at this time. An update is expected after August 11.

Hancock County

Plans will be made closer to the start of school.

Hawkins County Schools

Plans will be made this summer.

Jefferson County

School will be in session but 10News is working to find out if there are specific plans.

Knox County

Knox County Schools said they're embracing this learning opportunity and science phenomenon with great excitement in their classrooms. There will be professional development opportunities for teachers this summer with their Summer Science Academy and the MUSE of Knoxville and they will be doing a “Solar Education” kickoff at our August District Learning Day. Additionally, a Family Science Information packet will be sent to all families. Teachers are being provided and/or creating solar eclipse lesson plans that include getting solar viewing glasses for all students and teaching them how to safely view the eclipse.

Maryville City

Middle school and high school will be having special lessons. The district said K-7 won’t get much because their dismissal time is earlier that day. The board is considering releasing students early that day and let their families experience it together. Lessons will be decided by individual teachers.

McMinn County

10News is working to get a plan from the district.

Monroe County

Teacher in-service day. No students will be at school.

Morgan County

Students will learn about the history of the eclipse in their curriculum for the day but the safety of watching the eclipse is still being determined.

Newport City

No plans district wide as of now but teachers may be working on plans.

Oak Ridge City

Linden Elementary School has received a grant from UCOR in order to support students’ experiences of the eclipse. The Linden STEM Coach, Mrs. Lisa Buckner said: "Linden Elementary School is launching budding scientists ready to engage in asking questions and in seeking answers. In the week before the eclipse, 2nd grade – 4th grade students at Linden Elementary School will be given background information about eclipses and then will formulate questions about temperature change, cloud formation, and wind speed during the eclipse. On August 21st, Linden’s 2nd grade – 4th grade students will travel to Roane State Community College’s Rockwood/Harriman campus at which they will participate in several learning activities and will actively engage in collecting scientific data while observing 2 ½ minutes of the eclipse. They will be partnering with Roane State Community College and Tennessee Technological University students and faculty to engage students in making sunprints, experimenting with UV beads and solar bags, taking wind speed, temperature readings, and recording cloud data while safely observing this amazing celestial event. Classes will record information periodically as the eclipse begins and nears totality. Following the trip, they will analyze their data and write up their results for science projects."

Total eclipse of the sun. Image via NASA. (Photo: Custom)

Oneida Special

An eclipse plan wont be finalized until right before school starts.

Roane County

10News is working to get a plan from the district.

Scott County

As of right now, school will be in session. The district is waiting to hear back from principals on what they would like to do.

Sevier County

Instructional decisions have not been made yet.

Sweetwater City

We have chosen to close school on that day because of the town traffic as well as allowing students to make this a family event. City Hall is spearheading several community activities, of which the schools will be involved. Teachers will be teaching about the eclipse prior to the big event.

Union County

The district does not have detailed plans at this time but said they will be doing something special for that day.

© 2017 WBIR.COM