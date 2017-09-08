Sections of West Jackson Ave. to close for road work

Crews continue working on the West Jackson Avenue streetscape project. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE, TN - Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, a city street scape and a private window-replacement project will close a section of West Jackson Avenue in the Old City.

The streetscape project will close a 300-foot section of West Jackson between Gay Street and Sweet P’s Downtown Dive barbecue restaurant. The road is expected to be closed for a week while crews install a 24-inch stormwater pipe.

Drivers will be able to get to the city-owned parking lot in that block of West Jackson by driving east from Broadway.

Also beginning Monday, a section of West Jackson will be closed from the top of the ramp to State Street. Owners of the Emporium Center will have a crane set up during day time hours to replace windows. This will last throughout the month of September.

A walkway will be maintained on the north side of West Jackson that will allow pedestrians to safely move between Gay Street and the Old City businesses east of Gay Street.

This section of the street will reopen every evening after work hours.

