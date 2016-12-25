Arrowmont serves Gatlinburg families warm meals this Christmas

Gatlinburg's Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts suffered significant damage from the wildfires, but the school isn't letting their loss stop them from helping out this Christmas.

The school invited dozens of families for a meal from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas. Many of the families that sat down to eat had nowhere else to go. Some lost their homes in the fires, others couldn't afford a Christmas meal. But with help from dedicated volunteers, dozens in need had a Christmas to remember.

"They're spending time away from their families to cook us dinner, you know, for people that don't have nowhere else to go," Julia Jones of Gatlinburg said. After losing everything in the fires, she and her family enjoyed a meal at Arrowmont together.

"They keep coming to the table to say 'Thank you for coming, thank you for coming,' but really we need to thank them for doing it," she added.

While several families are experiencing loss, Arrowmont is too. The fires burned three of its buildings to the ground, but the staff still has plenty left to give to the community despite the loss.

"When you've experienced a loss, you can't hug that loss to you. You have to look at it and say, 'what else can I do?'" Fran Day, director of development and marketing at Arrowmont said.

"After all, it is more blessed to give than to receive," she added.