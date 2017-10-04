ArtWalk Flags guide the way at Downtown Knoxville First Friday ArtWalk

KNOXVILLE - If you plan on visiting the First Friday ArtWalk in downtown Knoxville this week, you may notice some new colorful flags posted outside.

The city plans to put these flags outside of the participating businesses to make the ArtWalk easier to navigate this month.

This Friday, Oct. 6 marks the fourteenth year of the monthly event that was originally created to draw people to Market Square. These events occur monthly, all year round. At the ArtWalks, visitors can see art exhibits, live music and performance art...all for free! Starting this month, dining specials will be offered at numerous locations.

