As Senate considers health care, East Tennesseans hope for more options

With all eyes set on Congress after Senate leaders released their health care proposal Thursday, many East Tennesseans are hoping federal changes will help attract more companies to Tennessee’s individual marketplace.

So far BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is the only insurer to officially line up to sell individual insurance in the Knoxville region for 2018.

“Under the current health care system, families in Tennessee and across our country face rising costs and have limited choices,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) in a statement Thursday. “Over the next several days, I will take time to fully review the legislative text and seek input from a wide range of stakeholders across our state.”

The Senate health care bill proposes significant changes from the Affordable Care Act, including cutting Medicaid gradually by creating annual limits on how much federal money goes to each state program. It also ends tax penalties for people who choose not to buy insurance and for employers who don't offer coverage.

“We need as many competitors to come here as possible, because that's what gives you a balanced market,” Maryville woman Amber Nestor said.

Nestor has been in and out of surgery since 2015, when doctors diagnosed her with Endometriosis - a painful disorder where tissue that normally grows inside the uterus grows outside of it.





"My organs were adhering together,” Nestor said. “They were growing and sticking together.”

As a stay-at-home mother whose husband is self-employed, her family has relied on Humana’s PPOX insurance plan since 2015 – a plan whose premiums she found “extremely affordable”.

Then on June 20, she received a letter warning her that Humana would not offer individual insurance in 2018. Nestor said several officials told her no other insurer would be available on the marketplace.

“I felt like my country did not love me,” Nestor said. “They did not care if I died.”

On Wednesday, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee officially made steps toward filling that gap by filing plans to become the only insurer on the marketplace in Knoxville for 2018. But the decision is pending final approval - with all eyes on changes at the federal level.

“We intend to participate in the Health Insurance Marketplace in Tennessee in six of the eight Marketplace regions but we will continue to monitor for changes at the federal level that could impact our decision on whether to sign the agreement in September,” a BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee representative told 10News in a statement on Thursday.

The spokesperson had not yet reviewed the drafted Senate plan.

As analysts begin examining the proposal, Nestor is praying the changes bring more insurers to Knoxville - so she never faces the fear of losing all coverage options again.

"We need as many insurers as possible," she said.

