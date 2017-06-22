Athens is the next stop for free RAM clinic in July

The dental floor at a RAM clinic. (Photo: Custom)

Remote Area Medical will host a free clinic in Athens the weekend of July 8-9 at McMinn County High School.

RAM prides themselves on offering free medical, dental and vision care to underserved and uninsured individuals, children and families. Over 60 dental professionals will fill chairs at the clinic in hopes of treating over 1,000 patients.

RAM Founder and President Stan Brock says Athens is a great location for the clinic because “the area is an hour drive from Knoxville and Chattanooga.”

McMinn County High School is located at 2215 Congress Parkway. The parking lot at the clinic opens at midnight on Saturday, July 8. Ticket distribution begins at 3 a.m., and the doors will open at 6 a.m. This same process will repeat on Sunday, July 9.

Individuals present at the clinic will be called in order of the number on their ticket. All services are offered at no cost and no ID is required.

To learn more about the Athens clinic, you can visit RAM’s website.

