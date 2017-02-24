Attorney searches for answers in Civil Rights cold case

Elbert Williams Courtesy of Jim Emison

KNOXVILLE - The year was 1940, but the town of Brownsville, Tenn., was years behind.

"Essentially the whites who held power there kept the blacks as uneducated and poverty stricken as they could,” said Jim Emison.

A group of African-Americans in the West Tennessee town decided to make change, forming a NAACP chapter.

"They just wanted to be real Americans and have the rights all of us take for granted,” said Emison.



To keep blacks from registering to vote, white town leaders began a string of terror. Elbert Williams became one of their targets.



"The police took him and he wasn't seen again until his body was pulled out of that river three days later,” Emison explained.

There were bullets in his chest, but no search for suspects and no autopsy. His body was dumped in an unmarked grave.

"It was a political assassination, a crime against democracy, it was killing a man because he wanted to vote ... and that is something that our society ignores at its peril,” said Emison.

Emison, a retired attorney, learned William’s story five years ago and ever since then, he's been determined to resurrect the case that was ignored by the public and even mishandled by the FBI.

Friday, he presented the story of Elbert Williams at the University of Tennessee’s school of law.

With the help of UT anthropologist Amy Mundorff, he’s looking for new evidence. So far, they have located several grave sites that could contain William’s remains and provide answers.

“To determine what his cause of death was, there may be bullets in his grave as his wife said they were in his chest,” said Emison.

Before any further steps are taken, Emison must persuade the U.S. Department of Justice to reopen the investigation.

“To do everything legally that I can do to get him justice,” said Emison. “It's historically important, he was the first NCAAP member killed for his Civil Rights activities.”

In recent years, a memorial service was held for Williams and a historical marker placed in his honor.

