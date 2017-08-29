Attorney: Second vehicle involved in deadly Chattanooga bus crash

Johnthony Walker, 24, school bus driver involved in fatal Chattanooga crash.

CHATTANOOGA - The attorney for a bus driver charged in the deaths of six Chattanooga elementary school children last November is going to argue the driver veered to avoid another vehicle before the crash, according to a new court filing.

Amanda Dunn, the attorney for Johnthony Walker, filed the motion Friday, according to WRCB-TV in Chattanooga. The motion says she will present evidence that proves there was a second vehicle on Talley Road the day of the crash, which caused her client to veer right to avoid a collision.

The motion claims Johnthony Walker encountered the large vehicle as he was making a turn on Talley Road. And there was, "insufficient room in the roadway for these two vehicles to pass safely."

The motion goes on to say Walker steered the bus to the right to avoid a collision with the other vehicle. Walker's attorney says video footage will confirm the circumstances, as well as an eyewitness. This evidence will be presented in court on Thursday.

RELATED: Attorney asks for sentencing diversion for Chattanooga bus driver accused in deadly crash

Walker faces six counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of reckless driving and one count of use of a portable electronic device by a school driver.

Prosecutors filed additional charges of seven counts of assault and 14 counts of reckless aggravated assault in July.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM