Aubrey's to come to Happy Holler in 2018

KNOXVILLE - A Knoxville restaurateur has picked up two pieces of property in the Happy Holler area.

Randy Burleson, who operates Barley's and the Aubrey's restaurants, will open an Alabama low-country cooking restaurant at the corner of Anderson Avenue and Central Street. The new location is diagonal to Raven Records near Central Flats & Taps.

The food at the new restaurant will serve food associated with the coast along the lines of New Orleans-style.

Burleson also purchased a building at 121 West Anderson Avenue with hopes of opening it next spring. The cuisine hasn't been established for that building yet. He says he does know it won't be Mexican.

Crews will build a parking lot in the neighborhood. Burleson said he expects that to get going next month. Parking will be located at the site on West Anderson Avenue.

Three Aubrey's restaurants located on Emory Road in the Knoxville area, in Morristown, and a tentative one in Johnson City will need to be opened before Burleson says he can focus on opening places in Happy Holler.

Burleson hopes the restaurant planned at the corner of Anderson and Central will open around the first of the year.

