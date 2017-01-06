Joel Guy Jr.

Knox County Sheriff's Office detectives on Friday are extraditing the man who faces charges for killing and mutilating his parents in their home.

Joel Guy Jr., 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lisa and Joel Guy Sr.

KCSO detectives and law enforcement officers traveled to Baton Rouge, La., for Joel Guy Jr.'s extradition hearing on Thursday.

Authorities believe Joel Guy Jr. murdered his parents between Nov. 25-26. Both Lisa and Joel Guy Sr. suffered vicious stab wounds and dismemberment. Authorities discovered their remains in multiple rooms in their West Knox County house. Joel Guy Jr. placed portions of their remains in an acid-based solution in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

FBI agents arrested Joel Guy Jr. at his apartment complex in Baton Rouge, La., on Nov. 29.

Authorities will hold Guy at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $2 million bond.

