Authorities respond to fatal crash in South Knox County

KNOXVILLE - The Knox County Sheriff's office is investigating an early morning crash that killed one person.
It happened Sunday around 3:02 a.m. on 2103 E. Governor John Sevier Highway in South Knox County.
Authorities say the car went behind a guardrail and down an embankment after it left the road. The car then struck a tree and became fully-engulfed in flames.
The name of the driver will be released after the family has been notified.
We'll continue to keep you updated as the we get more information.
