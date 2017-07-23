Authorities respond to fatal crash in South Knox County

Police lights.

KNOXVILLE - The Knox County Sheriff's office is investigating an early morning crash that killed one person.

It happened Sunday around 3:02 a.m. on 2103 E. Governor John Sevier Highway in South Knox County.

Authorities say the car went behind a guardrail and down an embankment after it left the road. The car then struck a tree and became fully-engulfed in flames.

The name of the driver will be released after the family has been notified.

We'll continue to keep you updated as the we get more information.

