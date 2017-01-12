Avocado Brownies

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 large Avocado

1 cup Unsweetened Apple sauce

1 tsp Vanilla

3 Eggs

1/2 Cup Coconut

1/2 Cup Cocoa Powder

1/4 tsp Himalayan Pink Salt

1 tsp Baking powder

2 Tbs Maple Syrup

1 Tbsp Almond Butter

1 Scoop Protein Powder

Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

Pinch of Cinnamon

Directions:

Mix ingredients together. Line a baking dish with parchment paper. Spray with coconut oil. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.

Presented by: Naked Foods

Date: 1/12/17

(© 2017 WBIR)