Avocado Brownies

Ingredients:
1 large Avocado
1 cup Unsweetened Apple sauce
1 tsp Vanilla
3 Eggs
1/2 Cup Coconut
1/2 Cup Cocoa Powder
1/4 tsp Himalayan Pink Salt
1 tsp Baking powder
2 Tbs Maple Syrup
1 Tbsp Almond Butter
1 Scoop Protein Powder
Pinch of Cayenne Pepper
Pinch of Cinnamon
Directions:
Mix ingredients together. Line a baking dish with parchment paper. Spray with coconut oil. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.
