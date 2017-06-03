WBIR
AyerWaves Music Festival brings musicians, crowd to Winfield

Ayerwaves Music Festival in Winfield, Tenn. welcomes many independent musicians.

WBIR 2:40 AM. EDT June 04, 2017

WINFIELD, TN - The AyerWaves Music Festival in Winfield, Tennessee hopes to bring a small town charm to a music festival. Check out the unique experience in the video above.

