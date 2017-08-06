Back-to-school bash will offer children photo IDs

Families can bring their kids to the Knoxville Expo Center Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for a back-to-school student photo ID event.

Called the Shoney's KidCare Photo ID event, families in the greater part of Knoxville can bring their children to have a high-quality photo taken and be fingerprinted, a release from Shoney's restaurants says.

The event will be hosted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Knoxville Police Department, East Tennessee Children's and a multitude of other organizations.

It'll happen during Knox County Tim Burchett's back-to-school bash as many students return to school this upcoming week.

Knox County authorities say this event is significant for parents in case their child becomes missing.

