Back-to-school event raised money for local animal rescue

WEST KNOXVILLE - Many families came out to Horse Haven Saturday to get their kids excited about going back to school this upcoming week.

Kids were able to pet plenty of animals and saw foxes, horses, donkeys and dogs. Some kids were able to live up to their cowgirl and cowboy dreams.

"I did it two times, and this is my third time," five-year-old Maddie said after riding one of the horses.

Other activities include a carousel, paint-the-pony and a balloon artist.

The Horse Haven opened their barn for animal adoptions as well, as many animals are looking for forever homes. Furry sweethearts, from horses all the way to guinea pigs, were available for families to rescue.

Horse Haven partnered with Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, Knoxville Guinea Pig Rescue, Rescues for Jojo and the Human Society of Oak Ridge and Anderson County.

