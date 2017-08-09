Back to School: Pizza Buns

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 pkg Crescent Roll Dough

Pizza Sauce

Mozzarella Cheese

Toppings

Directions:

Prepare pizza sauce, cheese and desired ingredients (anything goes!) Roll dough out on a lightly greased and floured surface into long skinny rectangle.Begin layering ingredients starting with the sauce. Leave edge of one of the long sides free from sauce so the edge will stick when rolled up. Then layer meat, cheese and anything else you would like. Roll up the dough starting at the long side of the rectangle where the sauce is all the way to the edge and seal. Slice off equal sized rolls. Place in a greased baking dish Bake 25 – 30 minutes in 350 degree oven until golden brown.

Presented by: Bradford Catered Events

Date: 8/9/17



© 2017 WBIR.COM