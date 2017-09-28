KNOX COUNTY - It's not unlikely you've pulled up to a red light and heard music playing from a car nearby. But, it's not every day you hear it blasting from a cruiser.

Viewer Nate Croft recorded a video from the red light at the intersection of Schadd Road and Pleasant Ridge Road this week as he sat next to a Knox County Sheriff's Office car.

He heard music and thought it was weird to hear it coming from a cruiser so he rolled his window down.

The song playing? Bad Boys. He heard "Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do when they come for you."

Croft posted the video to Facebook Wednesday evening and it has already been shared over 200 times.

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! (Sound on!) I pulled up to Schaad Road and Pleasant Ridge Rd and noticed the police cruiser beside me. And I heard music, which is weird for a police car. I roll down the window and heard this! #badboysbadboys Posted by Nate Croft on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

