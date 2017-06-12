Bailey family works to honor Powell memories while looking ahead to community's future

POWELL, TENN. - For generations, Powell residents have visited the J.E. Groner building for life's necessities.
"You could buy everything from nails to baloney here," said Justin Bailey, a life-long Powell resident and principal broker with Bailey & Co. Real Estate, which is located in the Powell Community.
J.E. Groner operated the corner grocery store and welcomed generations to his business. After he closed, the building changed owners a few times before Bailey purchased it and began renovations.
"When we took the front off the stucco and revealed the old general store, the J.E Groner sign, it was amazing; the people who would stop and say 'oh my gosh, I remember going there when I was a little kid,'" said Bailey. "We pulled back some of the old metal and sheet metal that had been put up there, J.E. Groner had put his name up on the side and that was pretty neat to see."
Justin even found a personal link hidden inside the walls of the building.
"When we took down the sheet rock inside where 'Reap the Sow' is now, my grandmother use to cut hair for a while, that section was a salon and so when we pulled it off, that old wallpaper was there," he said.
Not only did Justin renovate J.E. Groner's building where he worked, he also worked on the building where J.E. Groner lived.
"The house had just about fallen apart," Bailey said.
Justin enlisted the help of his family to help turn the old farmhouse into a modern home for the Smith family.
Stories like the Smiths' are a special part of Justin Bailey's work in the Powell Community to help take their rich past and move it towards an exciting future.
"We've seen a lot of people move to the Powell area, this is a large zip code, it's growing like crazy," Bailey said. "It's really just a suburb of Knox County that kind of has that small town feel and I think that's something people probably like about it."
