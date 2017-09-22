Ballerini recognizes her hometown with her new song 'High School'

SEPTEMBER 22, 2017- KNOXVILLE TN - New and up-coming country star, Kelsea Ballerini, released her latest single 'High School' overnight.

The young artist expresses her home roots by making this song specifically about Central High School located right here in Knoxville. This has been the first song in two years she has completely wrote by herself.





And the world gets cruel when you're still living in high school…. #HighSchool is HERE! https://t.co/1jKjAgBSjB pic.twitter.com/0km1FGrxon — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 22, 2017

Ballerini grew up in the area, explaining that although she is indeed a country girl, her interest in country music didn't really begin until she was in high school. She attended Central High School until the age of 15, then she and her mom left for Nashville so she could take her chance at pursuing her dream.

And pursue her dream she did. Her hard work paid off and she has performed across the U.S. as part of "The First Time Tour." She was named the "Rising Star" in Billboard's Women in Music in 2015, and was named the best new female vocalist at the 2016 Academy of Country Music awards.

Ballerini was also the first solo female country artist to top both the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts at the same time.

She made a stop in November 2016 to sing to a sold-out crowd at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville.

Ballerini is now a nominee for the Country Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year, which will air on Nov. 8, right after the release of her new album "Unapologetically" on Nov. 3.

