Ingredients:

4 TBS Butter

4 TBS Brown Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla

¼ cup Pecans (toasted and chopped)

½ each Banana (sliced)

Directions:

Melt butter in sauce pan. Add brown sugar and heat until blended.Add vanilla and banana slices and cook for 2 minutes or until banana is soft. Pour over favorite Waffle.

