Bangers and Mash with Colcannon Potatoes

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

4 russet potatoes (2 to 2 1/2 pounds), peeled and cut into large chunks

Salt

5-6 Tbsp unsalted butter (with more butter for serving)

3 lightly packed cups of chopped kale, cabbage, chard, or other leafy green

3 green onions (including the green onion greens), minced (about 1/2 cup)

1 cup milk or cream

8 Banger Sausages

Directions:

Boil the potatoes: Put the potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold water by at least an inch. Add 2 tablespoons of salt, and bring to a boil. Boil until the potatoes are fork tender (15 to 20 minutes). Drain in a colander. Cook the greens and the green onions with butter: Return the pot to the stove and set over medium-high heat. Melt the butter in the pot and once it's hot, add the greens. Cook the greens for 3-4 minutes, or until they are wilted and have given off some of their water. Add the green onions and cook 1 minute more. Mash the potatoes with milk or cream, add greens: Pour in the milk or cream, mix well, and add the potatoes. Reduce the heat to medium. Use a fork or potato masher and mash the potatoes, mixing them up with the greens. Add salt to taste and serve hot, with a knob of butter in the center. Fry the Banger sausages over medium heat in a skillet, about 4 minutes per side. Serve over Colcannon Potatoes.

Presented by:Century Harvest Farms

Date: 3/6/17

