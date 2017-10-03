Barbara Tenney: Bourbon Baked Apples

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

6 large sweet-tart apples, like Pink Lady

1/2 cup rolled oats (not instant)

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

2 Tbs all-purpose flour

2 Tbs chopped pecans

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 pinch kosher salt

4 Tbs cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

4 oz apple cider

4 oz bourbon

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350. Core the apples, leaving the bottom intact, then slice about 1/2 inch off the top (stem side) of each apple. In a small bowl, combine the oats, sugar, flour, pecans, cinnamon and salt. Mix to combine. Work butter into the oat mixture until it's in pea-sized pieces. Stuff each apple with some of the mixture, mounding more of it on top. Set apples in a baking dish. Pour the cider and bourbon into the pan around the apples. Cover the pan with foil. Bake covered for 30 minutes, then uncover and bake for 15 minutes more, until the apples are soft and the topping is browned. Remove from the over and carefully transfer the apples to a serving platter. Pour the cider-bourbon mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a small saucepan, and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil, monitoring carefully so it doesn't burn until the liquid is reduced to a thick, sticky glaze. Pour over apples. Top each apple with vanilla ice cream. Serve immediately.

