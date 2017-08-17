'They kept very, very strong': Barcelona reacts to terror attack

A terrorist attack in Barcelona Thursday left at least 13 people dead and injured more than 100 others.

ISIS has claimed responsibility, but so far, the terror group hasn't offered proof that they are the attackers.

The van driver remains on the run.

The attack caused confusion and fear for people in the streets of Barcelona.

People were just enjoying a normal day in downtown when the scene quickly changed, as people ran around, trying to find answers.

"They're running away, they don't know where they're running to," said Adriana Hernandez, who witnessed the aftermath in Barcelona.

"We began to see police arriving suddenly, many people running away," said Edger Dotu, who also witnessed the aftermath.

The initial confusion turned to a terrible realization for both Dotu and Hernandez.

"When we went down and they told us to leave the place, we started to say wow, this maybe has not ended yet. What's going on really, here?" said Dotu.

First responders rushed in to help.

"Considering the confusion that was around, they were really clear on what we could and could not do and … so even with the confusion they kept very, very strong," said Hernandez.

WBIR 10News reporter Marc Sallinger has family connections to Barcelona, and visits frequently.

"La Ramblas is really the Times Square of Barcelona," said Sallinger. "It's constantly filled with people. There's people absolutely everywhere—it's hard to even move around at some points. It's a long probably mile, two mile long street."

In light of this attack, University of Tennessee Programs Director Noah Rost said his office is making sure study abroad students stay safe.

He says in a statement: "Prior to departure, students attend a mandatory orientation that includes a focus on health and safety issues. While abroad students have access to support staff and a 24/7 emergency phone line maintained by the Center for International Education."

"People always thought that this could happen, never really believed that it would," said Sallinger. "But I'm sure they'll bounce back."

