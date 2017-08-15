Bat invades WBIR newsroom during East TN bat season

It's bat season in East Tennessee, something we learned here firsthand at 10News when a bat flew through our newsroom on Tuesday morning.

He is Sir Robert Battinson.

Sir Robert holed up in a small edit bay off our newsroom for most of the morning.

Paul Osborne, the owner of All Creatures Wildlife Services, came to find Sir Robert and set him free. Osborne said he gets more calls this time of year because it's the end of bat birthing season.

One thing to keep in mind, Osborne said, is just like how many of us are scared of bats, they are scared of us too.

"People tend to have phobias towards bats. They really don't want to be around. They are much like a mouse. They know we are top level predators. They really want to be around us. They are extremely frightened of us," he said.

Officials say bats, while sometimes scary, are actually helpful. They eat their body weight in insects, getting rid of pesky mosquitoes and gnats.

They also make for an exciting morning in the newsroom.

After hanging out for a few hours, Sir Robert Battinson gave us the slip. Once Osborne arrived in our newsroom, Sir Robert was nowhere to be found.

He either gave made a grand escape, or he's still loose in the building ... somewhere.

