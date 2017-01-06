WBIR
Bayou Bay Seafood House shares recipe for Soft Shell Crab

WBIR 6:01 PM. EST January 06, 2017

Soft Shell Crabs 
 
Directions:
Clean and rinse crabs
Dip crabs in egg wash 
Coat crabs in flour 
Fry crabs until crisp (3 to 5 minutes)
Grease temp 325 degrees
 
Egg wash 
3 large eggs 
4 cups buttermilk
2 cups reg milk
Dash hot sauce
 
Flour Mixture
5 lb. Corn flour
1/2 cup old bay
2 tablespoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
 
 
Bayou Bay Seafood House is located at 7117 Chapman Hwy in South Knoxville.
865-573-7936
bayoubayseafoodhouse.com
 
 
 


