Bayou Bay Seafood House shares recipe for Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crabs
Directions:
Clean and rinse crabs
Dip crabs in egg wash
Coat crabs in flour
Fry crabs until crisp (3 to 5 minutes)
Grease temp 325 degrees
Egg wash
3 large eggs
4 cups buttermilk
2 cups reg milk
Dash hot sauce
Flour Mixture
5 lb. Corn flour
1/2 cup old bay
2 tablespoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
Bayou Bay Seafood House is located at 7117 Chapman Hwy in South Knoxville.
865-573-7936
bayoubayseafoodhouse.com
