Bayou Bay Seafood House shares ways to prepare oysters

March 17, 2017

 
Oysters on the half shell 
 
For Steamed Oysters
On each oyster
Few drops of melted butter and lemon juice 
Sprinkle Salt, black pepper and garlic to taste
 
For Baked Oysters
Same as steamed and add cheese
 
Cook steamed or baked oysters for approximately 10 minutes in oven set at 350
 
Oysters come in different sizes so adjust time according to size. Smaller oysters can cook faster than larger oysters.
 
Bayou Bay Seafood House is located at 7117 Chapman Hwy in South Knoxville, bayoubayseafoodhouse.com or call 865-573-7936

 

