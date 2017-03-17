Bayou Bay Seafood House shares ways to prepare oysters

Oysters on the half shell

For Steamed Oysters

On each oyster

Few drops of melted butter and lemon juice

Sprinkle Salt, black pepper and garlic to taste

For Baked Oysters

Same as steamed and add cheese

Cook steamed or baked oysters for approximately 10 minutes in oven set at 350

Oysters come in different sizes so adjust time according to size. Smaller oysters can cook faster than larger oysters.



Bayou Bay Seafood House is located at 7117 Chapman Hwy in South Knoxville, bayoubayseafoodhouse.com or call 865-573-7936

