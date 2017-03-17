Bayou Bay Seafood House shares ways to prepare oysters

Oysters on the half shell
For Steamed Oysters
On each oyster
Few drops of melted butter and lemon juice
Sprinkle Salt, black pepper and garlic to taste
For Baked Oysters
Same as steamed and add cheese
Cook steamed or baked oysters for approximately 10 minutes in oven set at 350
Oysters come in different sizes so adjust time according to size. Smaller oysters can cook faster than larger oysters.
