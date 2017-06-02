WBIR
Reward offered for info about missing Blount Co. woman

June 2, 2017: The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a woman who has been missing for almost a month.

WBIR 1:09 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

BLOUNT COUNTY - The Blount County Sheriff 's Office is offering a reward for information that helps them find a missing woman.

69-year-old Mary Ruth Walker disappeared from her home on Butterfly Gap Loop on May 4.  Authorities said her vehicle was still parked at her home. A neighbor reported her missing on May 9.

Investigators are following up on every lead, but so far have not been able to locate Walker.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced a $2,500 reward for information about what happened to Walker on Thursday.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Walker is asked to call the BCSO investigations unit at (865)-273-5001. 

People can also call the anonymous Crime Hotline at (865)-273-5200 or leave at tip on the BCSO website. 

 

