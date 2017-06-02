Reward offered for info about missing Blount Co. woman

69-year-old Mary Ruth Walker disappeared May 1 and has not been seen since.

BLOUNT COUNTY - The Blount County Sheriff 's Office is offering a reward for information that helps them find a missing woman.

69-year-old Mary Ruth Walker disappeared from her home on Butterfly Gap Loop on May 4. Authorities said her vehicle was still parked at her home. A neighbor reported her missing on May 9.

Investigators are following up on every lead, but so far have not been able to locate Walker.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced a $2,500 reward for information about what happened to Walker on Thursday.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Walker is asked to call the BCSO investigations unit at (865)-273-5001.

People can also call the anonymous Crime Hotline at (865)-273-5200 or leave at tip on the BCSO website.

© 2017 WBIR.COM