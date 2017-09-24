Bean Station Church honors mother of fallen soldier

Bernice Rice's son, Johnny Rice, Jr. was killed in combat in Vietnam. He was only 21 years old.

Around the country on Sunday, communities honored moms who lost their children in war. They're called Gold Star Mothers, and every year on the last Sunday in September, they're recognized.

One Bean Station Church spent their Sunday service thanking one mom for her son’s service.

Not a day goes by where Bernice Rice, 90, doesn’t think of her son. Private First Class Johnny Rice Jr. was killed in Vietnam in 1965. He was only 21 years old.

"52 years he's been gone," Rice said, "I was just proud that he was my son."

Bean Station Church of God honored Rice with a bouquet of flowers. After the service, Rice was given a white dove to release.

“It represents the gift Johnny gave us,” Pastor Winston Jerry Walden said.

The congregation broke out singing Amazing Grace, and the dove landed on a nearby power line. It sat perched there, looking down at Rice.

"I believe I'll see him again one of these days," she said about her son.

The term Gold Star Mother first started during WWII. Back then, families would hang a blue star on the flag to represent their active-service member. A gold star was put on the flag to honor fallen soldiers.

