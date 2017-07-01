Bear spotted taking a dip in South Holston Lake

Courtesy of Amy Altizer

SULLIVAN COUNTY - This is footage from Amy Altizer as she was enjoying the summer time, boating on the South Holston Lake.

That's until she spotted an unexpected guest: A black bear.





Courtesy of Amy Altizer

While Florida might be a place to worry about alligators, it looks as though bears are the new Tennessee alligator!

The bear cousin of the black bear, the polar bear, are exceptionally strong swimmers, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. This is usually helpful for them as they're hunting.

It isn't too unlikely this bear is a decent swimmer.

Thank you to Amy for sharing this footage.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has information about what you can do when you see a black bear.

The TWRA's biggest tip is to alter your route of travel, especially if a bear is in your line of vision.

