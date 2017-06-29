Bear steals peanut butter from construction workers

GATLINBURG, TENN. - Two construction workers in Gatlinburg learned a lesson about wildlife the hard way after a bear recently stole their peanut butter.

Allen Lester and Dylan Hughes left their windows on their van rolled down while they worked.

“I heard the strangest noise and I looked around the corner,” Lester said. “A bear was beside my van cracking open my peanut butter jar.”

The pair caught the bear on camera when they realized what was happening.

"I thought it was going to be a deer or a raccoon, much to my surprise it was a black bear," Hughes said.

The bear ate nearly all of the peanut butter, leaving only the plastic jar pierced with holes and bite marks.

“Next time we’re going to role the windows up, maybe take the peanut butter inside with us,” Hughes said. “We learned our lesson, bears love peanut butter over honey.”

Eating human food can cause bears to become accustomed to being fed.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommends people store food in areas bears cannot access, clean outdoor grills and smokers and not leave pet food outside.

“Once they start eating people food, they realize just how good it tastes and how many calories are in it, it’s hard for them to go back to the wild and forge naturally,” says Matt Cameron, public information officer for TWRA. “They will become aggressive towards us so that they can run us away from the food so that they can use it. Once a bear becomes aggressive towards people, then TWRA has no choice but to have to destroy it. That’s the last thing we want to do.”

Cameron says bears can take several days to eat the same amount of calories they get from a single peanut butter jar. That is why it is so difficult to get them to stop eating human food once they have tried it.

