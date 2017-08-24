WATCH: Bear visits porch in Townsend and leaves with a treat

A bear stole dog food and an entire cooler right off a Townsend man's porch! (Photo: Custom)

TOWNSEND, TENN. - A viewer captured video of a juvenile bear stealing his dog's food right off their back porch.

But the food isn't the only thing it took...

Josh White lives in Townsend. He says his dog's name is also bear!

"I thought it was him outside making all the noise, but to my surprise it was this guy," White said.

John sent photos showing the bear coming up to the porch and climbing over their fence. At some point the fence either breaks or is knocked over after the bear climbs over it.





The bear gets onto the porch and that's when Josh White started recording.

You can see the bear stick its nose into the cooler. It then drags the cooler off the porch and starts snacking.

The bear looks around and drags the entire cooler n to the woods with it.





