Beef Lettuce Wraps

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 pound lean grass-fed ground beef (available at centuryharvest.com)

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (about 1 small lime’s worth)

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 –3 teaspoons chili-garlic sauce or Sriracha

2 medium carrots, shredded or julienned

2 green onions, light green and white parts, sliced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Fresh, whole Romaine, Iceberg or Butter lettuce leaves (check out ecorichfarms.com!)

Directions:

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Add beef; cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes or until crumbled and browned.

Add bell pepper and carrot; cook 1 minute.

Combine soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar and chili-garlic sauce in a small bowl, stirring until sugar dissolves. Stir into beef; cook 1 minute until heated.

Remove from heat, and transfer to an airtight container. Refrigerate meat mixture until chilled and ready to serve.

Stir in green onions, cilantro and mint. Spoon some beef mixture into center of each lettuce leaf.

Note:

This recipe is ENDLESSLY adaptable! Swap the Cilantro for a little Basil and chopped Peanuts for a Thai flavor. Make your version a little sweeter, or with a little more lime juice, or even teriyaki sauce instead of soy sauce.

Presented by: Century Harvest Farms

Date: 2/6/17

(© 2017 WBIR)