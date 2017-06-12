Beef Tenderloin with Cilantro Salsa

Ingredients:
8 oz filet
1/2 bunch cilantro
1/2 bunch curly parsley
juice of lemon
1/8 cup rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
6 cherry tomatoes halved
1 avocado, diced
1/4 cup red onion
1 jalapeno, seeded small dice
1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
juice of lime and lemon
salt and pepper
Directions:
Salt and pepper steak and sear both sides for 2 minutes. Then put in the over at 500 for 8 minutes for medium. Put cilantro, parsley, lemon, rice wine vinegar and olive oil into blender. Combine for a smooth texture. Combine rest of ingredients and add 1 Tbs of cilantro sauce. Serve with crumbled tortilla chips.
Presented by: The Tennessean Hotel
Date: 6/12/17
