Beef Tenderloin with Cilantro Salsa

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

8 oz filet

1/2 bunch cilantro

1/2 bunch curly parsley

juice of lemon

1/8 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

6 cherry tomatoes halved

1 avocado, diced

1/4 cup red onion

1 jalapeno, seeded small dice

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

juice of lime and lemon

salt and pepper

Directions:

Salt and pepper steak and sear both sides for 2 minutes. Then put in the over at 500 for 8 minutes for medium. Put cilantro, parsley, lemon, rice wine vinegar and olive oil into blender. Combine for a smooth texture. Combine rest of ingredients and add 1 Tbs of cilantro sauce. Serve with crumbled tortilla chips.

Presented by: The Tennessean Hotel

Date: 6/12/17

© 2017 WBIR.COM