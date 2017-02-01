Beheaded bear found near Morristown apartment

TWRA (Photo: WBIR, WBIR)

MORRISTOWN - A person in Morristown called police after finding a beheaded bear near the Summit Apartments off of McFarland Street, according to a TWRA spokesperson.

TWRA was called to the scene and collected a decomposing bear skin with the head and paws, TWRA spokesperson Matt Cameron said.

Bears weighing less than 75 lbs are considered cubs. The TWRA officer reported that the bear was small but may exceed the 75 lb threshold.

TWRA is investigating the incident.

(© 2017 WBIR)