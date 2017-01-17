Bible Bill sponsor ‘not ruling out' bringing back bill

The sponsor of a controversial bill that would make the Bible the official state book of Tennessee says he "hasn't ruled out" bringing it back this session.

Last year, Gov. Haslam vetoed that legislation and called it "unconstitutional." He also said it trivialized the significance of the Bible.

On Monday, state Rep. Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station), who originally sponsored the bill, told WBIR 10News he had not yet made a final decision on reintroducing the it, but said the bill was not off the table for this session.

"The Senate sponsor – Sen. Steve Southerland -- and I have discussed it and agreed that we wouldn't say no to it, but at this point, we're not sure that there's a way forward," he said.

Related: Gov. Haslam talks Bible bill veto

Last year, the House failed to override Haslam's veto by seven votes, but this session’s General Assembly has 10 new representatives, bringing new life to the possibility of an override.

Sexton said he has not yet discussed the bill with the new members to understand their position, but said it is a popular bill both in the House and with the general public in Tennessee.

In April 2015, Vanderbilt released a study in which 60 percent of respondents favored the bill.

However, the bill has also sparked a wave of controversy. Opponents maintain it infringes on religious freedom and breaches the separation of Church and State.

Multiple organizations have threatened to sue the state if the bill passes, including the American Civil Liberties Union in Tennessee.

"I say it's time for us to have a few of those lawsuits, because we can't allow the ACLU to threaten us, and us not just do something because they threatened a lawsuit," said Rep. Sexton.

If it passes in both houses and the governor does veto it again, the House and Senate can override the veto with a simple majority.

(© 2017 WBIR)