Bible verse at KPD moved to new location

KNOXVILLE - A Bible verse that's been hanging in Knoxville Police headquarters for decades is now hanging in a new spot, after a complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

The sign quote's Romans 8:31, reading "“What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us then who can be against us.”

The group that filed the complaint in February felt the sign showed a religious preference by a government agency.

City leaders made the decision to move the sign to another part of the building, a "Hall of Inspiration," alongside other quotes, religious verses and proverbs regardless of faith or non-faith.

It was an emotional decision for many, but city leaders called the issue a legal one, because the government and publicly funded organizations are restricted from promoting or favoring one particular religion under the U.S. Constituion and its Establishment Clause.

Mayor Madeline Rogero emphasized the decision would not affect individual expressions of faith within the department or city offices.

