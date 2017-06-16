Big Brothers Big Sisters halfway to recruiting 100 mentors in 100 days

KNOXVILLE, TN - After waiting a year, 11-year-old Jesse Arcoren just found out he's getting a big brother, through Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.

The organization is participating in a challenge to recruit 100 mentors in 100 days. They are more than halfway to their goal.

Jesse has a lot of interests from hiking, canoeing and playing guitar, he can't wait to meet his big brother, Corey.

"I feel way more better," Jesse said.

Jesse's mother Christina Shipley said the news could not have come at a better time, ahead of Father's Day.

"You know, not that Corey will replace a father but he definitely just this weekend having that little gap having somebody there that's important and can ground him is just really exciting and that's powerful," Shipley said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee has already recruited more than half of their goal, 100 mentors in 100 days.

"Very excited about that but we still have a need for more mentors, especially men to step up and become mentors to children in the community," said CEO Doug Kose.

He said on their waitlist, about 65 percent are boys and 35 percent are girls.

"The call to action is to have more men step up to be part of this program," Kose said.

"Thank you for being my big brother," Jesse said.

You can learn more about how to be a big brother or sister or nominate a child here.

