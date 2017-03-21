Big Ears Festival features the unexpected

The Big Ears Festival returns to Knoxville this weekend, bringing with it artists and musicians from around the world to East Tennessee.

The festival started in 2009, went away for a few years, and came back in 2014 with a "bang," according to Ashley Capps, the festival's creative director and CEO of AC Entertainment.

It's become a festival that includes all types of music genres, as well as films, installations, exhibitions, interactive experiences, talks and discussions.

"We embrace pop music. We embrace rock music, classical, jazz," Capps said. "The whole point of the festival is that there are no boundaries."

Chamber ensemble group Nief-Norf will perform four times over the weekend. Their music includes percussion sounds using untraditional items and collaborating to create unique experiences with each piece.

"I don't think there's anything to get," said Andrew Bliss, Nief-Norf's artistic director. "I think it's just about listening."

Bliss recommends going into performances with an open mind, no expectations and lots of curiosity.

He said the Big Ears Festival has given Nief-Norf an outlet to perform in front of an audience who may be more open to different genres of music.

"I really feel like the concerts we've given at Big Ears have been embraced as much as anything we've ever done," Bliss added.

Nief-Norf is set to perform at the kick-off party on Thursday with a performance Single Stroke Roll Meditation, an homage to Pauline Oliveros, the late composer and creator of Deep Listening, whose presence at Big Ears 2009 continues to resonate throughout the festival. Meditation will be followed by a performance of Michael Gordon's riveting percussion masterwork, Timber.

Capps said he expects 15,000 to 20,000 people to attend the festival this weekend. He said only about 30 percent of attendees are from Knoxville, with others coming from Atlanta, New York, Nashville and other countries around the world.

"It's really amazing and really gratifying how people have embraced the concept of the festival and are very intrigued by it," Capps added.

