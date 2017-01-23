Big Kahuna Wings recipe for Baked Bean Sopresa with Cajun Chicken and Bacon

Big Kahuna Wings: Baked Bean Sopresa

Baked Bean Sopresa with Cajun Chicken & Bacon

Ingredients:

6oz to 9oz butterflied chicken breasts

Olive oil

BKW Cajun Rub

Chopped Bacon Pieces

Kidney or white beans

Mustard

BKW BBQ sauce

BKW Pepper Blend

BKW BBQ Rub

Directions:

STEP 1:

Cook beans in a medium sized stock pot following normal preparation instructions.

STEP 2:

Use large mixing bowl and add chicken breasts, olive oil, and BKW Cajun Rub. Toss chicken breast covering evenly. Place on grill and cook to an internal temperature of 165°F. Allow chicken to cool to handling temperature and hand shred into small pieces.

STEP 3:

Then add your shredded chicken, chopped bacon pieces, mustard, BKW BBQ sauce, BKW Pepper Blend, and BKW BBQ Rub to the bean pot. Simmer over medium high heat while continuously stirring to keep from scorching the beans. Cook to a temperature of 165°F.

STEP 4:

Transfer beans to serving bowl or storage container. Refrigerate leftovers for up to 72 hours.

Big Kahuna Wings is located at 12828 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. For more information visit www.bigkahunawings.com or call 865-288-7891.

