Big Love Bus works to 'Spread the Love' throughout East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE - The Big Love Bus is a groovy concept but for owner Missy Sprouse, the idea was born out of necessity.

"My partner and I have a photography business in Texas," said Sprouse. "We use a bus like this in Dallas to transport people around town while we photograph them and we decided we wanted to do that in Tennessee."

Sprouse bought a bus and painted it and then another, and then another. Her three buses are rented out to drive groups of people around East Tennessee.

"We do brew tours, it's used for school children, we do a lot of spreading the love," she said.



Recently, the Big Love Bus took volunteers up to Gatlinburg to help after the November wildfires. They also work with Legacy Parks' Urban Wilderness and drove in the recent Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

"We do a lot of things in our community, we really love sharing it that way and giving that out," said Sprouse.

The outside of the buses feature a variety of subjects hand painted by local artists and Sprouse's friends.

"Anywhere you drive, people are taking pictures, honking and staring. It's just happy and it makes people really happy," she said.

The inside fits 35 comfortably. There's an area in the back of the bus that has beads and a logo that is the company's motto, "Spread The Love."

"It's got great music, blue tooth music, it's got a television, it's got a big galvanized tub to put beverages in. You can bring on food and beverages," Sprouse said.

The bus rents for $150 an hour with a four hour minimum, but Sprouse doesn't just want to make a profit, she wants to make an impact on our community.

"We need to make a profit, but we want to spread the love," she said. "We want to bring awareness in Knoxville, this great city. The Urban Wilderness, the music scene, all these wonderful things going on and I think this is the best transportation there is."

